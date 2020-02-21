Sudhir contributes Shs10m to COU Archbishop enthronement

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Ruparelia Foundation has handed over Shs10million to the Church of Uganda to enable them hold a successful enthronement ceremony for its new Archbishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba.

Through its Chairman, Sudhir Ruparelia, a dummy cheque was handed over to Ruth Nankabirwa, the chairperson organizing committee today (Feb.21) in Kampala.

Founded in 2012, Ruparelia Foundation is continuing to cement its relationship with different players in the socio-economic and political circles of Uganda with the latest donation.

Preparations ready

Archbishop-elect Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba was elected in August last year and his enthronement will take place on March 01 in Kampala. Bishop Kaziimba has been at the helm of Mityana Diocese for the last 11-years.

A total of 37 bishops from the dioceses across the country are expected to attend the ceremony.

The organizers are continuing to welcome contributions from all well-wishers given that the amount needed to hold the event is big (Shs1.16bn).

According to Nankabirwa, part of the money would be used to buy a new vehicle for the incoming archbishop, as well as accommodation and feeding of international guests, refreshments, Public address system among other costs.

Kaziimba will replace His Grace Stanley Ntagali.