STUDY: Simple hygiene practices cut maternal infection deaths by 32%

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Results of a new study released on Tuesday indicate that health workers in maternity wards are not consistently practicing proper hand hygiene, putting mothers at risk of maternal infections, technically known as ‘sepsis’. Sepsis remains among the top three causes of maternal deaths in Uganda.

In a study conducted across fifty-nine health facilities, researchers found that the risk of infection can be significantly reduced through simple measures, including improved vaginal hygiene, frequent handwashing, and constant monitoring of mothers during delivery.

According to Prof. Catriona Waitt, the Principal Investigator of the study assessing facility-based interventions to improve maternal infection prevention in Uganda and Malawi, deaths from maternal infections were reduced by 32 percent through basic practices such as hand hygiene, vaginal cleanliness, and ensuring that the incision area for caesarean section births is properly sanitized before surgery.

Waitt, a Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Global Health at the University of Liverpool, explained that the high-volume delivery Health Center IVs and hospitals involved in the study were divided into two groups. One group of health workers received refresher training on best practices for safe birthing, while the other continued routine delivery procedures.

When these findings were shared with Dr. Richard Mugahi, the Commissioner for Reproductive and Child Health at the Ministry of Health, he noted that many of these interventions are low-cost but require behavior change and heightened awareness. He emphasized that hospital-acquired infections are particularly dangerous in maternity settings.

Mugahi added that the government plans to scale up the interventions highlighted in the study. He also said that auditing of all maternal deaths is underway to determine the true causes and address gaps to prevent further fatalities. Acknowledging a knowledge-practice gap among health workers, Mugahi noted that mothers themselves can help reduce sepsis-related deaths, warning that some infections arise from the use of herbal treatments on caesarean section scars.

When asked whether the study examined reasons for the hygiene gaps, Waitt explained that challenges varied by facility. Some lacked easy access to running water, while others were overwhelmed by patient numbers, leading to lapses in proper procedure.

Currently, Uganda’s maternal mortality rate is estimated at 189 per 100,000 live births, with Ministry of Health data indicating that 21 percent of these deaths are due to sepsis. Mothers who develop sepsis may experience severe complications, including organ damage, which can be fatal. Even for those who survive, hospital stays after delivery are often prolonged, placing an unnecessary burden on families and healthcare facilities.