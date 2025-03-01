Student dies after severe canning, teacher arrested

PALLISA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Pallisa police are holding a teacher accused of assaulting two minor brothers, resulting in the death of one of them. According to Moses Kitiyo Mwanga, the Bukedi North Region Police Commander, the incident occurred at Omotoi Primary School on Thursday.

Two minor brothers, 14-year-old Tom Okuwani and 16-year-old Stephen Oonyo, visited their sister, Beatrice Ikiror, to retrieve UGX 1000 she had taken with her. However, teachers and school administrators mistakenly suspected the boys of being in love with their sister and subjected them to severe caning. The two victims were seriously beaten and were left to return home, where their health rapidly deteriorated.

On Friday, they were rushed to Pallisa Hospital and later referred to Mbale Referral Hospital, where Okuwani passed away. His brother, Stephen Oonyo, is currently receiving treatment in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, which has been registered as a murder case (PAL CRB 091/2025). One teacher, Stephen Orone, has been arrested and interrogated, and his statement has been recorded. The body of the deceased was taken to Mbale City Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

*****

URN