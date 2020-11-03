Stray hippos kill cows, destroy crop gardens in Busia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stray hippos from Lake Victoria have killed 7 cows, 5 goats and destroyed over 24 crop gardens in Busime sub-county in Busia district.

The hippos rampaged in Busime and Lukaba villages which are on the Lake Victoria shores.

According to residents, the hippos come out of the lake at night and wreak havoc in their homes. The residents say the hippos have been straying in their gardens and homes for the last two consecutive months.

Some of those affected by the last attack are Esther Taaka Okwinyi, Joseph Ouma, Charles Ochieno, Everlyn Were and Ronald Mudibo.

They have called for government intervention to save them from further destruction caused by the hippos.

Hamphrence Syambi Obala, Lukaba village LC I chairperson says the hippos attacked two residents killed 7 cows and destroyed several crop gardens.

Morgan Okuku Ohebera, the Busime village LC I says their lives are at risk because of the stray animals.

Willber Ojambo Pamba, the Busime sub-county LC 3 chairperson has asked residents to be more vigilant and report any attack for action as they wait for government intervention.

Bashiri Hangi, the spokesperson Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA appealed to residents to avoid cultivating and grazing domestic animals near the lake shores since they are grazing areas for hippos.

*****

URN