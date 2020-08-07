Stephen Kaboyo appointed Czech Republic consul in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The managing director of Alpha Capital Partners Uganda, Stephen Kaboyo, has been appointed as the Uganda honorary consul of the central European country Czech Republic.

This is the first time the country is establishing a consulate in Uganda.

Uganda Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kuteesa said in a letter that the Uganda government had approved the appointment of Kaboyo. The Minister wrote, “we do hereby recognize him as such and declare him free to exercise such functions, power and privileges as allowed by the law of the land.”

Kaboyo was appointed by Tomas Petricek, the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Czech Republic.

Kaboyo who formerly worked at Bank of Uganda told Uganda Radio Network-URN on Thursday that his “primary focus will be to promote trade and investment between Uganda and the Czech Republic.”

“Trade between Uganda and Europe remains very low. The Czech Republic is a good export market that we can access. I will work hard to attract inward investment. Many Czech Republic companies are keen to enter this market,” he added.

Uganda’s trade with the central European country has been steadily growing but heavily tilted in favour of the latter.

In 2019, Czech Republic exports to Uganda reached USD 14.9 Million (Shs 55 billion), according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. The exports included arms and ammunition, including gas guns, pistols, parts and accessories.

Meanwhile Uganda’s exports to the country have been dismally low only topping USD 37,000 (Shs 136.4 million) in 2018. Uganda exported coffee, tea, and spices to the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic has an embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.

URN