Stepfather kidnaps child, demands ransom from biological father

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department of Police in Kampala is holding three people in relation to suspected kidnap of a three year old baby.

According to the CID spokesperson Charles Twine, the three are; Jamil Ssebuliba, a resident of Nateete, Irene Nagawa and another only identified as Mwanje who reside in Luweero district.

Addressing journalists on Friday at Uganda Media Center, Twine explained that trouble for the three suspects started on October 31st, 2020 when the mother of the said infant Sharifa Nambasa reported at Nateete police station that her son Abdul Fatouh had allegedly been kidnapped about two days earlier.

Twine says that the mother told police that a few hours after her son went missing from home in Nateete, she found a notice on her door step with a phone number to call if she wanted to know the whereabouts of the kid.

However after calling, police says the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of ten million shillings before they could set him free.

As a result, Twine says that police’s Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad started the hunt for the kidnappers and tracked them on phones and accordingly they were arrested from Luweero where the kid had been hidden.

Upon interrogation, police said it discovered that the prime suspect Jamil Ssebuliba, who is also the husband to the mother of the missing kid is the one who had connived with two others to hide the kid for purposes of ransom. The mother of the kid had come with this very kid to her new marriage with Ssebuliba.

But it is alleged that Ssebuliba also told them that he needed money because the father of the kid was a rich man who loves him so much and therefore willing to do anything to have his kid alive.

Police adds that they examined the kid after rescuing him alive and safe on Wednesday but they are going to refer charges of kidnap and aggravated child trafficking in persons against the suspects.

Police has also advised parents to always report cases of missing persons and suspected kidnaps timely to enable them do their work properly.

According to the Annual Crime Report for Uganda Police Force, 159 cases of kidnap cases were reported within that air which was a reduction on the cases compared to 184 cases reported in 2018 and 13 people were killed according to the report.

URN