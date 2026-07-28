Uganda Baati boosts multi-million St Paul Koboko church roofing project

Koboko, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Construction of the new St Paul Church of Uganda Nyangilia sanctuary has received a major boost after Uganda Baati offered to commence roofing works on the building in Koboko District.

The ceremony to hand over the roofing works to Uganda Baati Ltd was held at the church premises during thanksgiving and fasting prayer on Saturday 25th July 2026, at the church premises where the first set of roofing materials were delivered by Uganda Baati.

The roofing works, valued at about UGX 515 million, will include the supply and installation of ULTRA-SPAN light gauge steel trusses and versatile roofing sheets and accessories, bringing the church a step closer to completion.

Uganda Baati site engineer Daniel Kiseka said the company was pleased to support a project that will benefit the community for generations.

“Uganda Baati has been manufacturing steel building solutions since 1964. Today, we do much more than roofing sheets. We provide complete building solutions, including steel trusses like those that will be installed on this church,” Kiseka said.

The Archdeacon of Koboko and Vicar of Nyangilia Parish, Canon Alice Bayo, said the current church can no longer accommodate the growing congregation, and, thanked Uganda Baati for supporting the project.

“Our church has become too small, especially with the large number of children and young people who worship here. It is also very hot, especially around the altar. I pray that before the end of this year we shall be worshipping in our new sanctuary,” she said.

“Nothing is too small before God. Whatever you give will go a long way in helping us complete this sanctuary, and God will bless those who support His work,” she said.

Koboko District LC V Chairperson Ashiraf Mambo appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to honour an earlier pledge made towards the project, saying the support would help complete the remaining works after the roofing phase.

The church, the second biggest in the Madi-West Nile diocese will serve as the chapel for the parish and the Koboko archdeaconry headquarters.