Boda Boda rider defeats incumbent NRM LC 1 candidate in Arua City

Arua, Uganda | URN | A 39-year-old Boda Boda rider in Arua City has defeated NRM flagbearer and incumbent Jane Japyem, now in her sixties, to win the LC 1 seat for Ezoova Cell, Driwala Ward, Ayivu Division, Arua City.

In what the security team described as the most hotly contested race for the Local Council One general elections in the whole of Arua City, Abiriga, who stood as an independent, garnered 307 votes against Japyem’s 234 votes while two other contestants, Richard Ovoyo and James Adriko each got two votes.

With a margin of nearly 100 votes, Abiriga, who has been riding Boda Boda for the last three years now, was declared winner by the EC’s village Returning Officer Ronny Dan Angundru at 1 pm amid tight security and jubilation from the voters, who said they wanted change for better service.

Speaking to URN shortly after presenting a list for his cabinet approval, Swadik Abiriga pledged to unite the different voters and the candidates and also offer better service regardless of Religion, Tribe, Political Affiliation, and ensure equal treatment for all.

Meanwhile, Richard Ovoyo and James Adriko, who also lost to Abiriga, pledged to cooperate and work with him in serving the people of Ezoova Cell. ‎

However, Jane Japyem, the incumbent LC 1 and NRM flagbearer, declined to speak to the Press and went away from the polling station.

Osman Ezale, the EC Returning Officer for Arua City, who personally supervised the voting in Ezoova Cell, applauded the people for turning up in big numbers to vote and for maintaining peace during the process.

Before the voting by lining up, security arrested three men for allegedly attempting to distribute voter slips they had secured illegally, and they were detained at Arua CPS.

Ezoova Cell has over 3000, residents, but 722 voters registered to vote in the LC one chairperson elections.