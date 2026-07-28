UGANDA IS NOW EBOLA FREE

Uganda is officially Ebola-free,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda has officially been declared Ebola-free after successfully containing an outbreak traced to imported cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi made the declaration at the Uganda Media Centre, saying the country had recorded no new Ebola cases or unexplained community transmission since the last confirmed patient was discharged on June 16, 2026.

“Uganda is officially Ebola-free,” Dr Baryomunsi said. He explained that unlike previous outbreaks, the 2026 Ebola outbreak resulted from a fully documented importation event rather than local transmission.

“The source of infection was identified, the route of introduction established, all confirmed cases were epidemiologically linked, transmission chains were completely characterised and reconstructed, and all identified contacts were institutionally quarantined and completed the mandatory 21-day follow-up without evidence of further transmission,” he said.

The outbreak was declared on May 15, 2026, after imported cases linked to the ongoing Ebola situation in the DRC were detected. According to the Ministry of Health, 20 people were infected during the outbreak, including 15 Congolese nationals, four health workers and one driver. Two people died, while 18 recovered and were discharged. Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine credited the successful containment to rigorous contact tracing, institutional quarantine and close cross-border collaboration with the DRC, which prevented wider community transmission.

Minister of State for Primary Health Care Dr Charles Ayume thanked Ugandans and all institutions involved in the response. “Well done, Uganda. A big thank you to President Museveni, the Ebola National Task Force, Ministry of Health, partners, health workers, district task forces, the media and wananchi for making this possible. I thank the DRC for the cross-border collaboration. We shall continue to walk this journey together,” Ayume said.

The Ministry said the response was guided by the Public Health Act and the International Health Regulations, enabling the rapid deployment of emergency response teams, enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, quarantine measures and coordinated action across affected districts. Officials said Uganda’s previous experience in managing Ebola outbreaks strengthened its response, with improved laboratory capacity, rapid case detection, infection prevention measures and community engagement contributing to the successful containment.

Dr Baryomunsi noted that while the World Health Organization’s 42-day waiting period remains the standard for declaring the end of most Ebola outbreaks, Uganda’s unique circumstances justified an earlier declaration. He said that where an outbreak results from “a fully characterised imported event,” and there is conclusive epidemiological evidence that transmission has ended, the declaration need not rely solely on a fixed waiting period.

The successful containment comes as neighbouring DRC continues to battle a much larger Ebola outbreak, underscoring the importance of cross-border surveillance and regional cooperation. Despite the declaration, the Ministry of Health said surveillance at border points, support for survivors and preparedness for future outbreaks will remain in place to guard against any new importation of the virus.