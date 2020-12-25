Ssese gets first museum

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kalangala district has it got its first museum. Ssese museum that is found on Buggala Island in Kalangala Town Council officially opened its doors to the public on the Christmas Eve.

Some of the things exhibited in the museum include historical books, boat, Redbittles, a delicacy among the natives, spears and arrows used in traditional shrines among others. John Ssempebwa John, the Executive Director of Ssese museum says its aimed at boosting tourism through availing information on the traditions and History of the islands District.

Kalangala District comprises 84 islands with vast hidden tourism sites. 62 of the islands are habitable. However, tourism is currently limited to Buggala, the biggest of the 84 islands. Despite attracting several tourists Kalangala District has never had a museum to provide information to the visitors.

Ssempebwa says tourism in Ssese is beyond resting on beaches and in hotels, which many people focus on but rather even the undiscovered sites that can make a positive impact if well established. He says they have opened up the museum purposely to allow tourists discover the history of Ssese islands.

Shafurah Namubiru, who was elected as Miss Ssese Museum, has promised to promote Museum both locally and internationally.

According to Namubiru, Kalangala’s tourism sector would be the leading foreign exchange earner for the country but many potential tourism sites are still undeveloped.

