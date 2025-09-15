SSAABALWANYI AT 81: A legacy of stability, but an uncertain tomorrow

COMMENT | ANDREW KATABS | At 81, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni continues to dominate Uganda’s political and economic story. His admirers rightly point to his role in ending decades of armed insurgencies, restoring a measure of stability, and opening space for growth. For nearly four decades, his leadership has given Uganda continuity in a region often defined by volatility.

Yet, as we celebrate his longevity in power, it is impossible to ignore the limitations of a narrative that has grown stale. The president has become deeply invested in reminding Ugandans where we came from: chaos, economic collapse, and civil war. That historical reference has its place, but it cannot be the guiding philosophy of a nation with one of the youngest populations in the world.

Today’s Uganda faces problems that cannot be solved by looking backwards. Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high, public debt has ballooned to unsustainable levels, health and education systems are stretched thin, and corruption continues to erode public trust. Infrastructure has expanded, yes, but questions linger about quality, debt financing, and whether these investments are translating into real opportunities for ordinary citizens.

The paradox of Museveni’s leadership is clear: he gave Uganda peace but has failed to inspire confidence in what comes next. Stability was meant to be a foundation, not a destination. A government that constantly points to the past risks neglecting the urgent task of defining the future.

Ugandans are asking harder questions: Where is the roadmap for meaningful job creation? For political renewal that restores faith in democratic institutions? For economic transformation that does not just enrich a few but uplifts the majority? On these questions, the President’s answers have been vague, recycled, or deferred.

At 81, Museveni has nothing left to prove about his ability to hold Uganda together. The real test is whether he can prepare the country to thrive without him. That is the uncomfortable truth about his legacy. History will not only ask what he rescued Uganda from but also whether he allowed it to imagine a future beyond his shadow.

Andrew Katabs, a young Ugandan who cares deeply about our country’s path and the next generation’s opportunities