Spurs looking over their shoulders at top-four challengers, says Lloris

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admits his side are now looking over their shoulders at the teams chasing them in the race for the Premier League top four.

Spurs have been considered title challengers after a superb run but two defeats in three games — the latest to Manchester United on Sunday — have seriously dented their chances of overhauling Liverpool or Manchester City.

They are just a point ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea while defeat by United means they are only seven points better off than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and Arsenal.

Despite Spurs being touted as possible champions a few weeks ago, the France goalkeeper says qualifying for the Champions League next season is the main goal.

“We are still involved in four competitions but the main thing is to finish in the top four,” he said. “We have said that from the beginning and we have not changed our mind.

“Of course, everyone is talking about the teams in front of u, but it is important to keep an eye on the teams behind because in football things can change very quickly.”

After Sunday’s visit to Fulham, Spurs take on Chelsea in the League Cup second leg, holding a slender 1-0 advantage, before an FA Cup trip to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham then host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 first leg on February 13.

How much of that crucial period will be played without Harry Kane remains to be seen as Spurs are waiting to find out the full extent of the striker’s ankle injury.

Kane was hurt in the 1-0 loss to United and boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is worried about the extent of the problem but Lloris said Spurs are not a one-man team.

“We all know how important Harry is in our team but he is not all of our team,” he said. “Football is about the team and every player is ready to help the team.

“In football during the season you have ups and downs and you have to always adapt to those and we will see about ‘H’.”