Halima Nakaayi to compete in Doha Diamond league

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda’s middle-distance runner, Halimah Nakaayi, is set to compete in the women’s 800 metres race at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar on Friday, June 19 .

This comes as she continues her preparations for major international competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 2019 World champion will line up against a strong field of elite athletes led by Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia, who has posted a season best time of 1:57.24, and Shafiqua Maloney, who has recorded 1:57.34 this season.

The two athletes are among the favourites for victory and are expected to set a fast pace from the start.

Nakaayi heads into the race with a season-best mark of 2:07.08 and will be seeking a significant improvement against some of the world’s leading 800-metre runners.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, ahead of the competition, Nakaayi said she is looking forward to lowering her season-best time and using Doha Diamond League meeting as an opportunity to assess her current level of fitness.

“The Doha Diamond League is a good platform for me to evaluate my fitness and gauge my progress. I am aiming to improve my season-best time as I continue preparations for the Commonwealth Games,” Nakaayi said.

The Ugandan athlete has been training in Mandela Stadium Namboole in recent weeks as she builds momemtum for a busy international season.

Beatrice Ayikoru, the General Secretary of Uganda Athletics, says the Doha meeting presents an important opportunity for Nakaayi to compete against world-class opposition and benchmark her performance.

“Competing against some of the best athletes in the world is important for Halimah’s preparations. Such races help athletes improve their times, gain confidence and assess where they stand ahead of major championships,” Ayikoru said.

Nakaayi remains one of Uganda’s most accomplished middle-distance runners.

She made history in 2019 when she won gold in the women’s 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, becoming the first Ugandan woman to win a world athletics title.

Her participation in this year’s Doha Diamond League comes as Uganda continues to strengthen its presence on the global athletics stage, following recent successes by the country’s distance and middle distance runners at major international competitions. Athletics officials hope Nakaayi’s return to top-level competition will boost Uganda’s medal prospects at upcoming continental and global championships, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games.