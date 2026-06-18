Equity Bank Uganda wins top African Business Award

Equity Bank Uganda Named Corporate Business Of The Year At The African Business Chamber African Business Awards 2026

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has been named Corporate Business of the Year at the prestigious African Business Chamber (AfBC) African Business Awards 2026, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to financial inclusion, diaspora banking, cross-border trade, and investment facilitation across Africa.

The award was presented during a high-profile gala dinner held on 29 May 2026 at The Royal Lancaster London, bringing together more than 300 global policymakers, business leaders, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, and members of the African diaspora to celebrate organizations and individuals shaping Africa’s economic future.

Organized by the African Business Chamber (AfBC), the United Kingdom’s leading organization dedicated to strengthening commercial ties, trade diplomacy, and investment between Africa, the UK, and the global African diaspora, the awards recognize institutions that are driving sustainable economic growth and creating meaningful impact across the continent.

The recognition underscores Equity Bank Uganda’s growing role as a financial bridge connecting Ugandans living abroad with investment opportunities back home, while supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities through innovative banking solutions that facilitate economic participation across borders.

In a statement after the award, Equity Bank Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the diaspora community, which continues to play a vital role in Uganda’s development through remittances, investment, entrepreneurship, and skills transfer.

Damalie Balungi, Manager, Diaspora and International Banking at Equity Bank Uganda, said the recognition reflects the Bank’s deliberate focus on developing solutions that enable Ugandans abroad to remain actively connected to opportunities in Uganda.

“The diaspora community remains one of Uganda’s most important development partners. Beyond remittances, Ugandans living abroad are investing in businesses, real estate, education, agriculture, and long-term wealth creation back home. At Equity Bank Uganda, our role is to provide the financial solutions, accessibility, and support they need to achieve these goals regardless of where they live,” she said.

She said that over the years, Equity Bank Uganda has built a comprehensive suite of diaspora-focused products and services designed to simplify banking, investing, and wealth creation for Ugandans living abroad.

The Bank’s Diaspora Savings Account offers customers the convenience of banking from anywhere in the world with no minimum balance requirements, no monthly maintenance fees, and access to global Visa debit card services.

For diaspora customers seeking to unlock value from their assets in Uganda, the Bank provides Equity Release and Mortgage solutions that enable clients to access financing of up to 70 percent of the appraised value of their property, supporting business expansion, property development, education, and other investment opportunities.

In addition, the Bank provides direct access to Government Securities, including Treasury Bills and Treasury Bonds, giving diaspora investors a secure and transparent avenue to participate in Uganda’s economic growth while building long-term financial security.

The Bank has also continued to strengthen its international banking capabilities through enhanced cross-border payment solutions, making it easier for customers to send, receive, and manage funds efficiently across multiple markets.

According to Winfred Warui, Senior Manager, International Banking and Cross-Border Payments at Equity Bank Uganda, the Bank’s strategy is centred on making investment and financial participation in Uganda more accessible for citizens living abroad.

“We continue to see increasing interest from Ugandans in the diaspora who want to invest, build businesses, acquire property, and participate in opportunities back home. Our focus is to remove barriers by providing seamless international banking solutions, efficient remittance services, access to investment opportunities, and personalized support that helps our customers make informed financial decisions,” Warui said.

The recognition comes at a time when diaspora remittances continue to play a significant role in supporting household incomes, enterprise development, and national economic growth across Africa. Through its diaspora banking proposition, Equity Bank Uganda has positioned itself as a trusted financial partner for Ugandans abroad seeking to contribute to Uganda’s development while achieving their personal and investment goals.

“As Africa’s economic integration continues to deepen, institutions that facilitate trade, investment, and financial connectivity across borders are becoming increasingly important. Equity Bank Uganda’s recognition by the African Business Chamber highlights the Bank’s contribution to this agenda and reinforces its position as a leading financial institution committed to transforming lives, creating wealth, and expanding opportunities for Africans wherever they are in the world.”