SPOKESPERSON: China will never accept maximum pressure, bullying from U.S.

BEIJING, CHINA | Xinhua | The U.S. is still imposing tariffs and exerting maximum pressure on China, to which China is firmly opposed, and China will never accept such bullying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a request for comments on the U.S. announcement that it would impose a 104 percent tariff on Chinese goods.

Lin noted that the Chinese people’s legitimate right to development cannot be deprived, and China’s sovereignty, security and development interests are inviolable. China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

“If the U.S. really seeks to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should demonstrate an attitude of equality, respect and reciprocity,” Lin added.

“If the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, China is ready to fight till the end,” Lin said. ■