Spiro Uganda, Union launch partnership ahead of nationwide Boda Boda football league

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In another initiative aimed at transforming Uganda’s transport sector by promoting accessible and sustainable electric mobility solutions, Spiro Uganda and the Union Sports Club have launched a sports partnership ahead of the nationwide Boda Boda Football League. The league aims at empowering riders and strengthening community engagement across Uganda.

The league commenced on Saturday at the Old Kampala S.S. football ground and is set to run as a competitive series across multiple matchdays, providing a structured platform that connects sport, opportunity, and sustainable electric mobility solutions in Uganda.

The launch attracted riders, association leaders, community members, and stakeholders from across Uganda’s transport sector, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm for the initiative.

Officials said the league also serves as a community-driven platform to raise awareness and adoption of Spiro bikes, advancing Uganda’s transition to a sustainable electric mobility economy.

Through the league, riders will have the chance to compete and showcase their football talents, build unity within associations, expand networks beyond their daily work routines, and engage with new economic opportunities.

“This league is about recognising riders as a community. It is about supporting their ambitions, their talents, and their future,” remarked the Union business development lead, Fred Ssenoga.

Echoing this sentiment, the Spiro Uganda Country Lead stated, “Today we celebrate more than just a tournament but a shared commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable future for Uganda’s boda boda community.”

“By combining sport, community, and sustainable transportation, the league aims to celebrate talents, create opportunities, and champion the future of Uganda’s riders.”

Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company, operating the continent’s most extensive and fastest-growing network of battery-swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 80,000 electric motorcycles, over 12,500 battery swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps to date, Spiro has achieved over 1 billion km of low-carbon emissions travel, transforming mobility and economies through substituting expensive imported fossil fuel-based transportation with affordable, accessible and sustainable solutions.

“Through its expanding regional production network and operational assembly facilities in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and, Rwanda, Spiro is committed to delivering electric vehicles made in Africa

by Africans for Africa and the world.”

