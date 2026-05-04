MTN Uganda trains 225 in Amuru digital push

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, in partnership with Maendeleo Foundation, has graduated 225 participants under its Internet Bus digital literacy programme in Amuru District in northern Uganda.

The initiative is part of a wider push to expand digital skills among young people, women and underserved communities through mobile-based training, as Uganda’s economy becomes increasingly technology-driven.

The trainees completed hands-on instruction last week in ICT for business, including online safety and basic digital tools, reflecting rising demand for digital competencies in the labour market.

Speaking as chief guest, Amuru Resident District Commissioner Geoffrey Osborn Oceng said the programme was already having a visible impact.

“What we are witnessing here is not just training, but transformation,” he said. “When young people and women gain digital skills, they are better equipped to create opportunities for themselves and contribute meaningfully to the development of this district and the country at large.”

MTN’s Regional Commercial Head for Northern Uganda, Philip Odoi, said the programme is aimed at narrowing the digital divide and widening participation in the digital economy.

“Our aspiration is not only to ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life but also to empower communities with the skills and confidence to use that connectivity to improve livelihoods, create opportunities, and drive local development,” he said.

The Amuru cohort is part of a broader national rollout, with similar trainings held in Mukono, Jinja, Nabilatuk, Kiryandongo, Rwampara and Bushenyi. Since 2022, the Internet Bus programme has reached more than 5,900 people across 44 communities.

The initiative uses a mobile training bus fitted with computers and internet access to overcome barriers such as distance, cost and limited infrastructure in rural areas.

Participants said the skills acquired would help them access jobs, grow small businesses and use online services more effectively. Women and youth made up the majority of trainees.

Top performers included Andio Daniel of Keyo Village in Lamogi Sub-county and Auma Mercy of Atiak Sub-county, who each received laptops and MiFi devices. Runners-up Ocayajok Haron and Akena Nelson were also awarded MiFi devices to support continued connectivity and learning.

MTN Uganda said it plans to scale up the initiative as part of its broader strategy to expand inclusive digital participation and economic opportunity across the country.