DUBAI: Union in ground-breaking retreat for boda boda leaders, transport sector partners

Dubai, UAE | LOUIS JADWONG | Over 50 leaders of Uganda’s Boda-Boda Riders Cooperative Union, together with key partners in the transport sector, are in Dubai for a two-day retreat that will not only mark its first anniversary but also champion electric mobility in the boda, matatu and bus sectors in the East African country.

Launched in January 2025, the BodaBoda Riders Cooperative Union, otherwise known simply as Union, is celebrating a remarkable first year in which they have set the pace in providing inclusive and sustainable solutions for Uganda’s informal sector.

The landmark retreat in Dubai, organised in partnership with the largest electric vehicle (EV) company in Africa – Spiro – climaxes today with a convention that will have transport sector leaders discuss the Union’s vision of electric mobility. This, officials say, will include strengthening and empowering riders, bus and taxi drivers to unlock the full potential of Uganda’s transport sector.

“Through discipline, strong systems, and visionary leadership, we can unlock the full potential of Uganda’s transport sector. Through organizing boda bodas, taxis, and buses, we will transform it into a powerful economic engine, creating new opportunities on which thousands can build their future,” a Union partner remarked.

In a statement this week to mark their first anniversary, the Union said that, “What began just one year ago as a bold idea to professionalize Uganda’s bodaboda sector has already transformed into something greater. Today, Union is more than a name. It’s a growing platform born from a simple belief: the ordinary Ugandan deserves better, and a promise of improved livelihoods for Uganda’s largest sector.”

“As we mark our first anniversary, we’re proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about what lies ahead. To celebrate this incredible first year, the Union family is taking our success to the global stage in Dubai for a landmark retreat.”

Union App

To empower riders, bus and taxi drivers nationwide, the Union has in the past year unleashed several products to empower members that use the ride-hailing app, Union App. The Union App is a nationwide ride-hailing platform built to give safety and transparency to both boda boda riders and passengers.

First to be launched last year was Union Asset Financing, a game-changer that gives riders across Uganda access to loans to enable them to own bodas, get themselves smartphones, and even secure a plot of land.

By using the ride-hailing app, boda riders get a 7% commission and a free helmet and reflector after 10 rides. In addition, riders and passengers have an opportunity to get insurance cover and save for retirement by making NSSF savings contributions.

With an initial deposit of Sh250,000, riders who are members of the cooperative union access a brand-new boda on a sh7.25 million.

In addition to motorcycle and phone financing, Union will also offer land loans and has recently partnered with Housing Finance Bank. Members can acquire 50×50 or 50×25 plots in Busunju and Kalagi.

The partnership will see Housing Finance Bank extend loans to “Union” members to build decent houses and own land in Union villages. This will be run under the Zimba Mpola Mpola scheme at the Housing Finance Bank that enables riders to borrow between sh200,000 and sh50 million for, among other things, buying land and constructing houses.

At the launch, HFB Executive Director Peace Ayebazibwe said, “Through this partnership, we are providing affordable loans, digital payments, and savings support to help riders own assets, grow income, and plan for their families. This is empowerment in action.”

She added, “Our partnership with Boda Boda riders goes beyond finance; it’s about creating jobs, supporting sustainable businesses, promoting affordable housing, and embracing eco-friendly solutions like electric motorcycles. At Housing Finance Bank, we are committed to building a future that benefits people, communities, and the environment.”

Senoga hailed

Officials hailed Fred Senoga, the Business Product Advisor of the “Union”, for his efforts to unite the transport sector, by bringing together boda boda, bus and taxi drivers and having them use their numbers to improve their financial standings as a group.

Senoga revealed that the “Union” has resolved to work together with Housing Finance Bank to ‘fuel’ the transport ecosystem. He narrated the various milestones in the last 12 months, which have included bringing together boda, bus, and taxi drivers to chase the same vision and various pacesetting partnerships.

Senoga revealed they intend to sell up to 100,000 EV bikes in the next year, 100,000 EV taxis and have a footprint in Uganda’s 72,000 villages by creating basic “Union” villages for housing in each of them.

Boda boda leaders across Uganda are encouraging riders to adopt electric motorcycles as a cost-saving and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol-powered bikes. He said, the “Union” has embraced collaboration as its greatest strength.

“We have built partnerships across Uganda’s mobility, financial and ecosystem, including NSSF, to bridge the social security gap; Housing Finance Uganda for affordable housing projects; MTN Uganda for mobile money, device financing and connectivity; Next Media (NBS) for nationwide awareness; Spiro, Honda and Simba for bike supply; RZ Innovations for vehicle spare parts and supplies; and Bleep for logistics and authentication technology,” Senoga said ahead of today’s MOU with HFB.