SPEAKER: CEC meets Wednesday, NRM opens race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party has asked Members of Parliament to express interest in the position of Speaker of Parliament.

The party’s top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) chaired by President Yoweri Museveni will on Wednesday discuss the names of candidates and make endorsements. Ministers interested in running for the Speakership are expected to first resign tonight, ahead of the election due on Friday.

According to Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM Party Director for Communications, during today’s Cabinet sitting, it was agreed that MPs will officially express interest on Tuesday.

Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo also told Journalists at parliament that those interested in the Speaker position are expected to submit their applications on Tuesday.

After this stage, the NRM Parliamentary Caucus will then sit on Thursday to endorse a candidate for the position before an election by Parliament.

“I have been instructed by His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and National Chairman of the NRM Party to call a special caucus meeting on Thursday 24th March 2022 at Kololo Ceremonial grounds to discuss the issue of Speaker of Parliament,” reads part of a notice to NRM MPs issued by Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa.

He says that all members will be required to undertake a COVID-19 test and the procedure will take place on Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd at the Parliamentary Conference Hall.

‘Only Members who will have taken the test with the prescribed service provider at the Parliamentary Conference Hall will attend the caucus,” further reads Tayebwa’s notice.

The parliament election process is presided over by the Chief Justice or a Judge designated by the Chief Justice until the new Speaker takes an oath.

The process is to ensure that a new Speaker presides over a Special sitting to eulogize the fallen predecessor, Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday 20th March, in Seattle, United States of America.

Article 82 (4) of the Constitution requires that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

The same requirement is under Rule 5 (4) of the Parliament Rules of Procedure.

Before the announcement of these dates, a section of MPs called for a speedy process to have a new Speaker elected so that he or she presides over a sitting of parliament to eulogize the late Oulanyah.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa noted that it is important to have a substantive Speaker of Parliament in place to receive the body of the fallen head of the institution.

However, Robert Kasolo, the Iki- Iki County MP suggested that the Constitution requires an amendment to allow the Deputy Speaker to carry on with parliament business when the Speaker position is vacant.

Kasolo, says that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker need to carry equal powers.

*****

URN