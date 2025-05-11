Southampton holds Man City to shock draw as Aston Villa closes in on Champions League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Manchester City’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League suffered a surprise setback on Saturday when Pep Guardiola’s side was held to a 0-0 draw away to Southampton.

City had Erling Haaland available again, but the Norwegian’s presence couldn’t help his side break down a Southampton side that may have been relegated to the Championship several weeks ago, but that needed a point to avoid going down with the joint worst ever record.

Omar Marmoush hit the crossbar late on for City, but despite managing 26 shots in the game, the visiting side had just five on target, while Southampton had just two shots, neither of which was on target during the match.

Ollie Watkins’ goal in the first injury time saw Aston Villa to a narrow 1-0 win away to Bournemouth.

Villa has moved onto 63 points, while the result probably ends Bournemouth’s hopes of playing in Europe next season, even though Andoni Iraola’s side created more chances in the game and ended up against 10 men after Jacob Ramsey’s 80th-minute red card.

Brighton and Brentford both kept their hopes of playing in Europe alive with Danny Welbeck and Brajan Gruda scoring as Brighton took advantage of a rival that had nothing to play for to claim three vital points.

Kevin Schade’s 18th-minute goal saw Brentford to a 1-0 win away to relegated Ipswich, with Brentford now taking 22 points from the last 27 possible away from home to move onto 55 points.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Michael Keane and Beto all scored as Everton won 3-1 away to Fulham, who had opened the scoring through Raul Jimenez. ■