NRM endorse Oboth-Oboth and Tayebwa to lead 12th Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The ruling National Resistance Movement has endorsed Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth as its flag bearer for Speaker of the 12th Parliament and Thomas Tayebwa as the party’s candidate for Deputy Speaker.

The announcement was made during the ongoing NRM parliamentary caucus meeting at State House Entebbe, where members of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) met with newly elected NRM legislators to harmonize positions ahead of the formal election of parliamentary leaders.

According to Members of Parliament who attended the closed-door meeting, CEC first recommended Oboth-Oboth and Tayebwa for the two positions before the parliamentary caucus unanimously adopted the resolutions.

An NRM MP who attended the meeting but requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the party said the process reflected the movement’s long-standing culture of consensus-building.

“CEC recommended the two candidates and the caucus adopted the resolutions. All the other MPs who had expressed interest stepped down,” the legislator said.

The MP added that three legislators who had shown interest in the Speakership race and 17 others who had expressed interest in the Deputy Speakership withdrew their bids in favor of the party position.

“In NRM, it’s about what and why, not who,” the legislator said, describing the outcome as a demonstration of party discipline and collective decision-making.

The endorsement effectively places Oboth-Oboth and Tayebwa in pole position to assume the two top legislative offices when the 12th Parliament convenes, given the NRM’s numerical dominance in Parliament.

The endorsement concludes weeks of intense lobbying, consultations, and behind-the-scenes political maneuvering within the ruling party.

The Speaker race had initially attracted several contenders, including outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among, who had sought to retain the position. However, the contest took a dramatic turn following growing political pressure and shifting power dynamics within the ruling establishment.

Among’s bid suffered setbacks amid mounting criticism over Parliament’s public image and governance concerns, as well as increasing calls from sections of the party for leadership renewal in the 12th Parliament. Her eventual withdrawal from the race opened the field for fresh contenders.

Following her exit, three NRM MPs including Forke Alioni Odria, Florence Asiimwe Akiiki, and NRM leaning Persis Namuganza formerly expressed interest in the party’s Electoral Commission on Saturday for speaker.

The Deputy Speakership race was even more crowded, attracting numerous legislators seeking to deputize the Speaker in the next Parliament. However, the caucus meeting appears to have settled the matter through consensus, avoiding what could have been a divisive internal vote.

Oboth-Oboth, a lawyer by profession and long-serving legislator representing West Budama Constituency was first endorsed by PLU, the pressure group under NRM. PLU is chaired by the Chief of Defense Forces in Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

PLU also endorsed Tayeba for the Deputy Speaker position after initially dropping him alongside Annet Anita Among. Tayebwa has served in the role since 2022 following the death of Jacob Oulanyah and the subsequent reorganization of parliamentary leadership.

Under NRM practice, CEC recommendations carry substantial weight because they are presented to the parliamentary caucus as the party’s preferred candidates. Once endorsed by the caucus, legislators are generally expected to support the party position at voting.

Attention will now shift to the formal election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker when the 12th Parliament sits for its inaugural proceedings tomorrow in Kololo.

Oboth- Oboth will now face off with DP’s Nobert Mao and Paul Mwiru of NUP, who is also the opposition candidate.