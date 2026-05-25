Saul Sebuufu shows how Equity Leaders Program is shaping Uganda’s future leaders

SPECIAL FEATURE | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | For many young Ugandans, education is more than a route to academic success. It is a lifeline, a chance to break the cycle of poverty, restore dignity to families, and create opportunities where few once existed.

Across Uganda, thousands of students carry ambitious dreams despite growing up in challenging circumstances. What often separates potential from progress is not talent, but access to opportunity.

This is the difference the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) continues to make.

When Sebuufu Saul Bisenji stood before fellow scholars, parents, and leaders during the commissioning of Cohort 5 at African Bible University, his story resonated deeply with many in the room.

It was the story of resilience, sacrifice, and the power of opportunity.

Raised in Zigoti Village in Mityana District by a peasant farming family, Sebuufu grew up witnessing firsthand the harsh realities of financial hardship. Farming, though the family’s main source of livelihood, could not always provide enough to cover school fees, rent, and other household needs.

Yet even amid uncertainty, Sebuufu refused to allow his circumstances to define his future. “I always tell people that I left home to change my destiny,” Saul shared.

As the eldest brother to seven sisters, Sebuufu carried a burden far greater than personal ambition. He carried the hopes of his family and a quiet determination to become a source of inspiration for those around him.

His educational journey was anything but easy. Like many students from underserved backgrounds, Sebuufu had to find creative ways to stay in school. At one point, he worked in school gardens and provided agricultural produce as part of his tuition contribution.

The struggle was constant. School fees were uncertain, resources were limited, and the future often seemed fragile. But through it all, Saul remained anchored to one belief: difficult circumstances can be changed through determination and the right opportunities.

His breakthrough came after hearing about another student from Mityana whose life had been transformed through the Equity Leaders Program.

That story planted a seed. Inspired, Saul doubled down on his academic efforts, determined to earn his own opportunity.

His persistence paid off. After scoring 20 points in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), Sebuufu was selected among 100 scholars chosen from more than 16,000 candidates across the country to join the prestigious Equity Leaders Program.

For Sebuufu , the phone call from Equity Bank was more than an announcement. It was the opening of a new chapter. He vividly recalls racing through heavy rain on a boda boda to the nearest Equity Bank branch to collect consent forms, arriving soaked but overwhelmed with excitement.

That moment symbolized more than admission into a program. It symbolized possibility. “Being selected is not simply a reward for excellence. It is a responsibility to become better and do better,” Sebuufu said.

But the Equity Leaders Program is about far more than academic recognition.

Through mentorship, leadership development, internship opportunities, personal growth training, and career exposure, the program is equipping Uganda’s brightest students with the tools to thrive beyond the classroom.

For many scholars, ELP has fundamentally changed how they view their futures. Dreams that once felt distant now feel attainable. Students increasingly see themselves as future entrepreneurs, policymakers, innovators, and professionals capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

Perhaps most importantly, the program restores confidence among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, reminding them that their starting point does not determine their destination.

“Today, we leave this place not just as students, but as leaders,” Sebuufu declared. His story is not simply about one young man from Mityana.

It reflects the journey of thousands of Ugandan students whose lives are being transformed through strategic investments in education and leadership.

Through the Equity Leaders Program, Equity Bank Uganda is not only supporting academic excellence, it is nurturing a generation of resilient, purpose-driven leaders prepared to shape Uganda’s future.

For students like Saul, opportunity has become more than a dream. It has become a doorway.