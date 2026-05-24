Toro Club’s 7-year-old golf prodigy Jef Peteers shines

Fort Portal, Uganda | GOLF CORRESPONDENT | There was plenty to cheer about at Toro Club in Fort Portal on Friday, May 21, as seven-year-old Jef Peteers produced a splendid performance to clinch victory in the Three Holes Category during the AFRIYEA End-of-School Holiday Golf Tournament for ages 4 to 13 years.

The lively junior golf competition, organised by AFRIYEA Golf Academy and Toro Club under the auspices of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU), attracted 43 budding golfers, boys and girls alike, all keen to make the most of their school holidays while sharpening their skills on the fairways.

Competitors battled it out across several divisions, including the 9 Holes, 6 Holes and 3 Holes categories, while the youngest participants, aged four years and below, took part in the Short Game Challenge. To keep the youngsters on their toes, organisers also introduced a range of brain games such as elimination challenges, no-ball contests and colour coordination activities aimed at testing attentiveness and quick thinking.

Jef Peteers may have stolen the headlines in the Three-Holes category, but there were strong performances across the board as the young golfers showcased remarkable promise and composure beyond their years.

Jef who only started playing golf in 2025, continues to make steady progress and is already showing signs of becoming a complete golf star of tomorrow.

Isaiah Mwesige, Chief Executive Officer of AFRIYEA Golf Academy, hailed the youngsters for their determination and growing passion for the sport.

“It is wonderful to see children embracing golf at such a young age. These tournaments are about far more than winning trophies; they help build confidence, discipline, focus and friendships. The children are coming on in leaps and bounds,” — Isaiah Mwesige.

Coach Happy Robert praised both the players and parents for turning out in impressive numbers.

“The support from parents has been absolutely tremendous. The children are improving with every tournament, and their enthusiasm is plain for all to see,” said Coach Happy Robert.

The tournament was supported by Grip Caddie, Pin Vision, Best of Me Foundation and Company Lodge & Golf from Zurich.

Tournament Results

Nine Holes Category

Abdul Latif — Winner (43)

Karungi Delta — Runner-up (60)

Shakynah Deborah — 65

Six Holes Category

Musoni Naithan — Winner (42)

Peter Trevor — Runner-up (49)

Estephania Murungi — 49

Three Holes Category

Jef Peteers— Winner (22)

Musoni Matthew — Runner-up (22)

Labason Ainomugisha — 23

Short Game Fun Category

Nyakake Abigail — Winner (14.5)

Musana Mical — Runner-up (14.5)