South Africa’s airports to introduce AI to boost security, customer experience

Johannesburg, SA | Xinhua | South Africa will utilize biometrics-driven border control systems and robotics in its airports to improve customer experience and boost security, said Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Friday.

“We are currently busy with a number of initiatives that will harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to drive self-service functionality through the various touchpoints at ACSA’s airports. For example, we are looking to introduce robotics to enhance the customer experience in line with a global trend that is seeing increased use of this technology for the delivery of retail and food and beverage services at airports,” said Mthokozisi Mncwabe, ACSA’s chief information officer.

The company wants to improve the security processing systems that use facial recognition capabilities or biometric information embedded in a bar code in each passenger’s passport, he said, adding that the ACSA also intends to deliver positive customer experience, paperless travel, and automated cost management.

They also want to boost the security against cybercrime through technology, Mncwabe said.