African electricity systems are opening to private capital as utility dominance eases

African electricity systems are moving beyond state-owned utility models as governments increasingly rely on private capital to build new generation, storage, and grid infrastructure. This is creating more diversified power markets while redefining the role of utilities across the continent.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | African electricity systems are shifting away from vertically integrated utility monopolies toward hybrid structures where private capital increasingly finances generation, storage, transmission, and distributed energy systems.

This is changing how electricity is produced, financed, and delivered across multiple African markets.

According to Mark Odur, Group CEO of Solarity Africa, “Blended finance is no longer a nice option at the edges of a deal… it is the baseline assumption.”

“The demand signal has changed. The primary driver is reliability. The grid is not delivering.”

His assessment reflects a broader recalibration in how electricity investment decisions are being made across the continent.

“Offtakers are signing longer terms and accepting more complex escalation structures because the alternative, diesel or nothing, is worse,” Odur added, pointing to how contract design is adjusting to persistent grid instability and fuel price volatility.

The scale of the change is now visible in deployment data. According to the Global Solar Council’s 2026 assessment, Africa installed about 4.5 GW of solar capacity in 2025, a 54% increase year-on-year, marking the continent’s fastest recorded annual expansion in solar power.

According to the same assessment, at least eight countries added more than 100 MW in a single year, with South Africa leading at about 1.6 GW, followed by Nigeria at 803 MW, Egypt at 500 MW, and Algeria at 400 MW. The report shows that growth is spreading across multiple regulatory systems and investment environments.

According to the Global Solar Council, the expansion is also increasingly tied to storage and distributed systems, with rising imports of battery energy storage equipment alongside solar modules. The combination highlights a shift from standalone generation projects toward integrated power systems designed for grid stability and commercial reliability.

In South Africa, this system shift is already visible in the changing structure of supply. Eskom’s contribution to national electricity generation has fallen to roughly 81%, meaning about one-fifth of power now comes from other sources, largely private generation, according to the latest analysis of Ember Energy data.

Over the past decade, South Africa’s electricity system has also changed compositionally. Total generation has declined slightly, while the mix has shifted away from coal. Coal-based output has fallen significantly, while renewable generation has expanded by more than 400% over the same period to about 33 TWh, raising its share of the national mix from 2.6% to 13.6%, according to Ember Energy.

But the more structural change is in ownership and control. According to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, about 19,300 MW of private generation capacity has been registered over the past decade, primarily solar and wind, alongside an estimated 7,300 MW of behind-the-meter systems installed by commercial and industrial users.

The growth has been enabled by policy as much as market demand. Through successive Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) Bid Windows, South Africa has opened generation to private developers, attracting hundreds of billions of rand in investment while creating a pipeline of utility-scale renewable projects.

As a result, a growing share of incremental supply is no longer coming from Eskom. Instead, industrial users, commercial developers, and embedded generators are now responsible for a significant portion of new capacity additions, reshaping how system resilience is maintained during periods of grid stress.

Egypt reflects a different but equally relevant model of electricity sector transformation. Rather than unbundling its national utility, Cairo is using state planning, private capital, and long-term power purchase agreements to accelerate renewable deployment while retaining central control over the grid.

The model is gaining momentum in 2026. In January, Egypt signed renewable energy and storage agreements worth about US$1.8 billion, including a 1.7 GW solar project in Minya paired with 4 GWh of battery storage, alongside additional solar and battery investments backed by international developers and financiers.

The investments form part of a broader government strategy to expand private sector participation in electricity generation. According to Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, private investment accounts for about 27% of the country’s FY2025/26 electricity and renewable energy investment plan, which totals EGP136.3 billion (about US$2 billion).

Egypt is also scaling renewable capacity rapidly. According to the Global Solar Council, the country added about 500 MW of solar capacity in 2025, making it Africa’s third-largest solar growth market after South Africa and Nigeria. The government is targeting nearly 20% renewable electricity generation in FY2025/26, up from about 12% in FY2023/24.

What distinguishes Egypt’s approach is its focus on system integration rather than generation alone. New solar projects are increasingly paired with utility-scale battery storage, enabling renewable energy to serve as dispatchable capacity that supports grid reliability during peak demand periods.

The strategy is also becoming regional. According to Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, the country is expanding electricity interconnection capacity with Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Libya, Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece, with total cross-border transmission capacity targeted to reach 3,900 MW.

This positions renewable energy not only as a domestic power source but also as part of a broader electricity trade and export strategy linking North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The approach appears to be yielding results. According to Ember Energy, Egypt overtook South Africa as Africa’s largest electricity producer in 2025, generating about 245.7 TWh compared with South Africa’s 242.8 TWh. While much of Egypt’s generation still comes from natural gas, renewable energy is becoming an increasingly important component of future capacity additions.

Kenya represents a third model where private capital is entering core grid infrastructure. In December 2025, KETRACO signed a US$311 million public-private partnership with Africa50 and India’s Power Grid Corporation to finance, construct, operate, and maintain high-voltage transmission lines under a 30-year concession.

The project is designed to improve grid reliability and enable the evacuation of renewable energy from generation zones into demand centers. It also shifts upfront financing and operational responsibility to private partners while the state retains ownership of transmission infrastructure.

Transmission has traditionally been one of the most protected segments of African electricity systems. Its partial opening shows that private capital is moving beyond generation into system-level infrastructure that previously defined utility sovereignty.

Nigeria is advancing a more distributed regulatory approach. Beginning April 2026, regulators formalized updated frameworks for mini-grids and net billing, expanding legal space for distributed generation and enabling businesses and households to generate and, in some cases, feed excess electricity into local systems under regulated conditions.

Across Morocco, Ghana, Zambia, Tunisia, and Botswana, similar patterns are emerging through utility-scale solar procurement and independent power producer participation.

While states remain central, their role is shifting from owning and operating assets to structuring procurement frameworks and regulating market access.

The World Bank estimates that around 600 million people in Africa still lack access to electricity, while initiatives such as Mission 300 aim to connect 300 million people by 2030 through a mix of grid expansion and distributed energy solutions.

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SOURCE: Bonface Orucho, bird story agency