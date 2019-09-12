South African leads Uganda Pro Open as Akope fights to make the cut

Uganda Pro Open Leader-board

➡ Mazibuko Irvin Thato 🇿🇦 68 (-4)

➡ Charamba Tongoona 🇿🇼 70 (-2)

➡ Madoya Justus 🇰🇪 70 (-2)

➡ Chinhoi Robson 🇿🇼 71 (-1)

➡ Muthiya Madalitso 🇿🇲 72 (Par)

➡ Odoh Andrew Oche 🇳🇬 73 (+1)

➡ Odhiambo David mose 🇰🇪 73 (+1)

Best placed Ugandans

➡ Gaita Rodell (amateur) 🇺🇬 73 (+1)

➡ Byamukama Vincent 🇺🇬 73 (+1)

LIVE (click)

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | South African ace Irvin Mazibuko Thato set the early pace with four-under 68 as the Professional Round of the 2019 Uganda Open teed off Wednesday in rainy conditions.

Mazibuko leads by two strokes, with foreign entrants dominating the top 10. The best placed Ugandan professional in the field of 195, is Vincent Byamukama, 5 off the leader.

Kenyan ace Dismas Indiza, defending champion and five time winner of the Uganda Professional Golf Open, is within striking range, 5 behind, but another former champion Deo Akope, faces a fight to beat the top 30 cut, after carding 82 on Wednesday.

Play was delayed at the start of Day 2 Thursday of what is Uganda’s first Safari Pro Tour event. It comes along with a $50,000 prize for winners, and qualifying points for the prestigious Kenya Open.

The other Safari Tour events of the 12 are scheduled for Entebbe next month, and next year at the Kitante UGC Open.

Indiza last year took home sh41 million, an early birthday present as he celebrated his 50th birthday.

The event marks the climax of an amazing three weeks of Uganda Open action that started with the Ladies, then Amateur, to the Professionals now. Nile Breweries under their brand Castle Lite, are the anchor sponsors of the Open. Co-sponsors are Absa, UTB, Minet, Pepsi, NTV Uganda, DSTV, Serena Hotels, Timecop security, Isuzu, Britam Insurance and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The pro event will see players from 19 different countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Seychelles, Swaziland, USA, Spain and Portugal battle for the $50,000 cash prizes.

PAST WINNERS

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (Rwanda)

2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vincent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza