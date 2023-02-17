SOROTI: Witchdoctor arrested over possesion of human skull

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A witchdoctor in Soroti has been arrested for possessing a human skull. The arrest of Julius Okodi follows the death of Simon Edou, 52 on March 21, 2021.

Edou disappeared from his home for five days and the matter was reported to Asuret police station by Moses Ekatu, his brother.

It is alleged that the deceased had misunderstandings with his wife Jennifer Kongai regarding an alleged extramarital affair with Emmanuel Peter Ediangu.

According to the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Oscar Gregg Ageca, Kongai and Ediangu sought the help of other three people, Emmanuel Emedu, Kokas Etapu, and Emmanuel Akwenyu to allegedly kill Edou to cover up their elopement.

Ageca says that Ediangu, Emedu, Etapu, Kongai, and Akwenyu allegedly killed Edou and buried him in Akoli swamp. He adds that they later sought the services of Okodi to protect them from being arrested.

Ageca says that Okodi advised them to exhume Edou’s body and cut off the head and take it to his shrine. He adds that the head was delivered to the witchdoctor and he buried it in his shrine.

On Tuesday, detectives searched Okodi’s shrine located in Moru-Atyang cell, Kyere town council, and recovered a human skull, two bullets, and a tortoise.

