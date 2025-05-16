Soroti murder case flops over lack of video conferencing equipment

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The case in which seven people are accused of the murder of Joan Faith Apio, a pupil of Jozan Nursery and Primary School, flopped due to a lack of video conferencing facilities and prosecutors.

Apio was found dead in a staff latrine in February, sparking widespread concern.

Eight suspects, including school directors Joseph Okedi and Suzan Vivian Ariokot Okedi, headteacher James Edoket, police officer John Bosco Obotol, school cook Valentine Opio, school matron Osula Adong, and two juveniles, were arrested.

On Thursday, the suspects were supposed to appear before the Grade One Magistrate Apollo Kasujja Kibirige via video conferencing from Soroti Prison.

However, Kibirige told the court that the case, which is at the mention stage, could not proceed due to the lack of equipment. He said that the equipment was being used by the High Court.

He also said that the prosecutors were attending different criminal sessions at the High Court. Kibirige adjourned the case to May 29.

In March, tensions escalated when the suspects appeared virtually. The virtual appearance sparked anger among residents, leading to unrest, which culminated in the torching and looting of the school.

In 2019, the judiciary introduced the use of video conferencing technology as the latest innovation in its operation. It was expected to contribute to the reduction of the case backlog as it saves those involved in dispensing justice time and costs in the movement of suspects between courts and prisons.

URN