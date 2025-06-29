Soroti City residents ask police to expedite murder investigations

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Soroti City are facing increasing pressure to expedite investigations into a series of murders. The recent case involves a couple, identified as Steve Olee and Leah Adiango, who were found dead in their house in Old Akisim Cell, Pamba Ward.

According to Julius Eteu, the LCI Chairperson of Old Akisim Cell, on Wednesday, he received a call from his defence secretary, Moses Edinu, informing him about the incident.

Olee, originally from Kateta Sub County, Serere district, had been living in Soroti with Adiango, who hails from Arabaka village in Arapai Ward in Soroti.

Preliminary examination by the police revealed that both had sharp knives plunged into their hearts. Eteu noted that the couple had only rented the house in May and were new to the area.

Olee had previously worked as a casino operator in Moroto for a Chinese company, and his relatives were unaware of his relocation to Soroti, as they believed he was still in Moroto.

Eteu called for a thorough investigation into the murders, emphasising the community’s need for answers.

Peter Ariko expressed frustration over the police’s handling of recent murder cases, stating that it has become increasingly common to hear about murders in the city. He highlighted the case of a foreigner who was found dead in Soroti City Forest and lamented that authorities seem slow to act on the crimes, leaving residents in fear.

District Police Commander (DPC) Soroti City West, Rashid Byansi, said that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

URN