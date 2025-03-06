MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying on new Napoleonic armor for a long time and aspires to lead the European “war party”, said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

“The French leader’s statement is a declaration against the peacekeeping efforts for the Ukrainian settlement. Macron has been trying on new Napoleonic armor for a long time and aspires to lead the European ‘war party’,” the lawmaker commented on Macron’s address to the nation.

He said Macron did not talk about the well-being of the French, but rather was obsessed with the “Russian threat.”

“Here Macron differs little from nuclear terrorist Zelensky. He’s not talking about peace, he’s talking about World War III, in which there can be no winners. Macron is a prominent representative of the Western European elite of the last generation, who is unable to solve the country’s internal problems, but is trying to ‘save face’ through ostentatiously harsh foreign policy rhetoric. Such politicians are pushing the world towards a nuclear disaster for the sake of their own ambitions. But they will inevitably lose!” concluded Slutsky.

Macron talked about growing threats to Europe and the republic, including allegedly from Russia. This is how he justified the need to increase defense spending beyond the previously approved plan. He also said he intended to continue supporting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and promised to start a discussion on extending the national nuclear deterrent forces to other European countries after the appeal from incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

SOURCE: TASS