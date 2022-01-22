Six killed in ‘Drone’ accident in Pakwach

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six members of the same family have died in an accident in Pakwach District.

The six had accompanied one of their relatives to board a bus and as they waited by the roadside near Panyimur junction on the Nebbi-Pakwach highway, when a Toyota Hiace Registration number UBG-674G commonly referred to as a drone swerved off the road and rammed into them.

The deceased have been identified as Gertrude Giramia, Tracey Afoyorwoth, Joan Nyamutoro, Angel Yikparwoth, Lydia Anirwoth and Barnabas Yirwoth.

The 10 passengers aboard the Toyota Hiace who were injured have been identified as Josephat Jokecha, 30, jackline Giramia, 40, Geoffrey Anecho 55, Sophia Atimango 57, Natalia Toluba 54, Manula Chengto 44, Juma Orosi 50, Desire pimungu 10, Ciprian Munguriek.

Pakwach District Traffic Officer David Makoba confirmed the incident and said that the driver of the drone identified as Godfrey Kabaseke was speeding when he failed to brake ramming into six people. Kabaseke added that the driver was arrested and is now under police custody, while the injured are now receiving treatment at Pakwach Health Centre.

Meanwhile, Pakwach Resident District Commissioner Peter Debele has tasked Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to erect more humps along the Arua-Pakwach highway to prevent overspeeding and

Josephine Angucia, the Police Spokesperson for West Nile said investigations into the accident are ongoing.

