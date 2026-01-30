Shell customers get back-to-school boost

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wednesday, 28 January 2026. Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has launched a nationwide back-to-school promotion dubbed “Fuel Their Future”, aimed at supporting parents and guardians during the school season while rewarding customers for choosing Shell fuels and shopping at Shell Select.

The promotion offers customers the opportunity to win school fees worth up to Shs 2 million, alongside a range of instant and weekly rewards. It is designed to position every visit to Shell service stations as an investment in a child’s education, with fuel purchases and shopping at Shell Select contributing to easing the financial pressure families face during the back-to-school period.

The official launch was held at Shell Lugogo service station and was officiated by Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, who formally flagged off the campaign. The “Fuel Their Future” promotion will run at five Shell service stations across the country, including Shell Lugogo in Kampala, Shell Kitetika in Wakiso District, Shell Gulu Main in Gulu, Shell Mbarara Main in Mbarara, and Shell Amber Court in Jinja.

To participate, customers are required to purchase FuelSave Unleaded or FuelSave Diesel worth Shs 100,000, or spend Shs 40,000 at participating Shell Select shops. Eligible customers receive a scratch coupon and are required to text the unique code together with their vehicle number plate to 6688. Upon verification, customers receive confirmation of an instant reward and/or entry into the weekly draw.

Rewards available under the promotion include instant prizes such as airtime, fuel, and Shell Select vouchers, as well as weekly prizes comprising scholastic hampers, fuel, and school fees support.

Speaking at the launch, Joanita Mukasa Menya said education is the foundation upon which children’s futures are built and noted that Vivo Energy Uganda understands the pressure parents face when preparing children for school. She said the “Fuel Their Future” promotion enables the company to stand with its customers by easing the back-to-school burden and transforming everyday purchases at Shell service stations into meaningful rewards that support learning and growth. She added that the company appreciates its customers for trusting Shell as their preferred destination for both fuel and non-fuel purchases.

Commenting on the promotion, Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivo Energy Uganda, said the campaign gives customers more reasons to win every time they visit Shell. She explained that by combining instant rewards with school fees support, the promotion ensures that routine fuel and shop purchases translate into real value for families as they prepare for the school term. She added that the initiative reflects Vivo Energy Uganda’s commitment to community empowerment and education, which it recognises as a critical pillar of national development.

The “Fuel Their Future” promotion will run for eight weeks nationwide at participating Shell service stations, inviting customers to fuel up, shop smart, and invest in the future of their children.