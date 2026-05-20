ANITA AMONG PROBE: Cash, devices and documentary evidence recovered

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A multi-agency corruption investigation targeting alleged financial misconduct in Parliament and other government institutions has reportedly recovered cash, electronic devices, and documentary evidence linked to former Speaker Anita Among following a four-day search operation at her residences and offices.

The operation, which sources say was sanctioned by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment involving Parliament and several government offices. Since Saturday, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and forensic services, supported by Defence Intelligence and Security operatives, have reportedly searched properties associated with Among in Nakasero, Kigo, Ntinda, and Bukedea.

On Tuesday, investigators extended the operation to Parliament, sealing off the Speaker’s office, the Clerk to Parliament’s office, and the Parliament Finance Department while conducting searches for accountability records, electronic evidence, safes, and other materials. Although both the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces have officially commented on the investigation, Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba confirmed ongoing anti-corruption operations through his X platform.

“We have already retrieved quite a lot of the people’s money and property. Everything will be returned to the Treasury,” Muhoozi said, adding that government officials should cooperate fully with investigators. Sources close to the investigation allege that detectives recovered multiple foreign currencies, including U.S. dollars, euros, and pounds sterling, as well as Ugandan shillings, along with electronic devices such as phones, laptops, smartwatches, camera systems, and other equipment.

Investigators also reportedly recovered jewelry, company documents, bank checks, land titles, and surveillance footage. The probe is further examining alleged procurement deals, financial networks, and coordination among politically connected individuals within Parliament and government ministries.

According to sources familiar with the operation, confiscated phones and electronic devices are expected to play a central role in tracing communications, financial transactions, and deleted digital records connected to the broader investigation. “The phones are key evidence in the ongoing investigation, and our main focus is recovering deleted messages, call records, documents, and digital communications linked to the expanding probe,” a source involved in the investigations said.Authorities also allege there were attempts to tamper with or destroy evidence at some of the targeted residences before investigators arrived. The ongoing probe is expected to widen, with additional officials and Members of Parliament reportedly coming under scrutiny as investigations continue. The developments are also beginning to influence political discussions surrounding succession to the Speaker’s office in the 12th Parliament.