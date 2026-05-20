Reach A Hand launches Beyond The Canvas, 2026 edition

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Reach A Hand has launched the latest edition of “Beyond the Canvas” with a renowned global motivational speaker, Nick Vujicic, headlining the unveiling at Reach A Hand, Africa Headquarters in Kampala, Lungujja on May 18, 2026.

Now in its 3rd edition, running under the theme “Abilities Beyond Limits”. Beyond The Canvas, formerly called “Sauti Canvas”, is a platform by Reach a Hand to promote inclusive talent and access to decent work for young people aged 30 and below, living with and without disabilities.

The competition will be held at Reach A Hand Uganda’s quarters, and the grand finale will take place on 2 December 2026 to observe the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The categories include Music and Vocals, comprising Singers and instrumentalists; Dance and Movement — Traditional and contemporary styles, freestyle, and gymnastics; Spoken Word: Poetry and stand-up comedy; Visual Arts: Live painting and sketching; Theatrical Acts: Drama, magic, puppetry, and mime, and Fashion and Design: Cosplay and garment construction.

Headlining the initiative, Nick used his personal story to reinforce the campaign’s broader call for inclusion, dignity, and self-belief, drawing attention to the everyday realities faced by persons with disabilities while encouraging individuals and communities to embrace diversity and create supportive environments.

Addressing participants, Nick reflected on the uncertainty surrounding his birth and the assumptions people often make about disability.

“When I was born, the doctors were shocked. My mother cried, and my father cried because they did not know what their little boy would be able to do. I was born without arms and legs, except for a little foot. But with that little foot, I learned how to walk, write, draw, and do many things people never thought would be possible,” he said.

His story became a practical reflection of the Beyond the Canvas message: that ability should never be measured by appearance, circumstance, or physical limitations.

Nick encouraged participants to shift their focus from limitations to possibilities, emphasizing gratitude and hope as foundations for resilience.

“The beginning of hope is when you are thankful for what you do have instead of being angry about what you do not have,” he said.

He also challenged societal attitudes that often create barriers for persons with disabilities, noting that many limitations stem not from disability itself but from perceptions and fear.

“Sometimes we don’t want to leave our homes because people stare at us. Sometimes we don’t want to go to school because people bully us. But I want you to know that you are wonderfully and beautifully made. Your value has nothing to do with how you look or your physical ability.”

As participants listened, his message mirrored the core purpose of Beyond the Canvas: creating spaces where individuals are seen for their humanity and potential rather than labels and assumptions.

Born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare condition characterized by the absence of all four limbs, Nick transformed personal challenges into a global mission of encouraging people to overcome adversity and discover purpose. Through his speaking engagements, books, and advocacy work, he has reached audiences across countries and communities with messages centered on hope, self-worth, inclusion, and the belief that limitations do not define a person’s potential.

Reach A Hand Director of Finance, Daphne Asimmwe, said, “As an organization, we recognize that inclusion is not simply about bringing people into spaces; it is about ensuring those spaces genuinely acknowledge and celebrate their voices, talents, and experiences. Beyond the Canvas exists to create that opportunity and remind communities that every individual deserves visibility, dignity, and equal opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Kweiga, the Country Director of Christian Blind Mission, called for disability inclusion across the spectrum.

“Disability inclusion is dignity and justice in action, but not charity. Inclusion entails accessible communication to all through sign language interpretation and captioning,” she said.

Reach A Hand Uganda Board Member, “The responsibility of inclusion cannot rest on individuals alone. It requires collective effort from families, institutions, policymakers, and communities.”

The initiative reflects a growing commitment toward creating a society where equality and inclusion move beyond conversation into action, ensuring that every person has the opportunity to be seen, heard, and empowered.