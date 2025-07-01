Senghani scoops Stanbic Half Year Mug

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Devshi Senghani claimed the overall winner’s prize for the Stanbic Halfway Monthly Tee at the par 72 Kitante course on Saturday. His score of 64 net on count-back was enough for him to claim the overall accolade over a field of 119 golfers.

The Monthly Mug is part of the race to Sigona Golf Club where the Order of Merit winners for both the men’s and ladies will playas invited winners. The trip is sponsored by Finaltus.

National team golfer John Musiimenta, topped Group A with 71 nett on countback, while David Odiama, was superior in Group B with 68 nett, also on countback.

Lydia Mutesi and Connie Nshemereiwe won the Ladies groups A and B, respectively, with 72 and 64 nett.

Dennis Tindyebwa and Edrae Kagombe were the men’s and ladies senior winners, with Isaac Mariera winning the guest winner accolade.

Other co-sponsors of the competition are FlyDubai, Spot Clean Drycleaners, RwandAir, Nina Interiors, and Aquafina.

Winners list

CATEGORY NAME NETT Overall Winner Men DEVSHI SENGHANI 64 C/B MEN Group A Winner JOHN MUSIIMENTA 71 C/B Runner Up PETER TUMUSIIME 71 Group B Winner DAVID ODIAMA 68 C/B Runner Up RINO KITIMBO 68 C/B Group C Winner HANNINGTON MULUMBA 65 Runner Up TUSHAR DOSHI 66 LADIES Group A Winner LYDIA MUTESI 72 Runner Up JENINA NASIMOLO 76 Group B Winner CONNIE NSHEMEREIRWE 64 Runner Up KARUNGI HASIFAH 71 SENIORS Senior Winner Men DENIS TINDYEBWA 68 Senior Winner Ladies EDRAE KAGOMBE 71 Guest Winner ISAAC MARIERA 67