Tuesday , July 1 2025
Home / SPORTS / Senghani scoops Stanbic Half Year Mug

Senghani scoops Stanbic Half Year Mug

The Independent July 1, 2025 SPORTS Leave a comment

Lydia Mutesi and John Musiimenta in action on Saturday. They won their respective Group A events

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Devshi Senghani claimed the overall winner’s prize for the Stanbic Halfway Monthly Tee at the par 72 Kitante course on Saturday. His score of 64 net on count-back was enough for him to claim the overall accolade over a field of 119 golfers.

The Monthly Mug is part of the race to Sigona Golf Club where the Order of Merit winners for both the men’s and ladies will playas invited winners. The trip is sponsored by Finaltus.

National team golfer John Musiimenta, topped Group A with 71 nett on countback, while David Odiama, was superior in Group B with 68 nett, also on countback.

Lydia Mutesi and Connie Nshemereiwe won the Ladies groups A and B, respectively, with 72 and 64 nett.
Dennis Tindyebwa and Edrae Kagombe were the men’s and ladies senior winners, with Isaac Mariera winning the guest winner accolade.

Other co-sponsors of the competition are FlyDubai, Spot Clean Drycleaners, RwandAir, Nina Interiors, and Aquafina.

Winners list

CATEGORY NAME NETT
Overall Winner Men DEVSHI SENGHANI 64 C/B
MEN    
Group A Winner JOHN MUSIIMENTA 71 C/B
Runner Up PETER TUMUSIIME 71
Group B Winner DAVID ODIAMA 68 C/B
Runner Up RINO KITIMBO 68 C/B
Group C Winner HANNINGTON MULUMBA 65
Runner Up TUSHAR DOSHI 66
LADIES    
Group A Winner LYDIA MUTESI 72
Runner Up JENINA NASIMOLO 76
Group B Winner CONNIE NSHEMEREIRWE 64
Runner Up KARUNGI HASIFAH 71
SENIORS    
Senior Winner Men DENIS TINDYEBWA 68
Senior Winner Ladies EDRAE KAGOMBE 71
Guest Winner ISAAC MARIERA 67

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved