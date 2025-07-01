Senghani scoops Stanbic Half Year Mug

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Devshi Senghani claimed the overall winner’s prize for the Stanbic Halfway Monthly Tee at the par 72 Kitante course on Saturday. His score of 64 net on count-back was enough for him to claim the overall accolade over a field of 119 golfers.
The Monthly Mug is part of the race to Sigona Golf Club where the Order of Merit winners for both the men’s and ladies will playas invited winners. The trip is sponsored by Finaltus.
National team golfer John Musiimenta, topped Group A with 71 nett on countback, while David Odiama, was superior in Group B with 68 nett, also on countback.
Lydia Mutesi and Connie Nshemereiwe won the Ladies groups A and B, respectively, with 72 and 64 nett.
Dennis Tindyebwa and Edrae Kagombe were the men’s and ladies senior winners, with Isaac Mariera winning the guest winner accolade.
Other co-sponsors of the competition are FlyDubai, Spot Clean Drycleaners, RwandAir, Nina Interiors, and Aquafina.
Winners list
|CATEGORY
|NAME
|NETT
|Overall Winner Men
|DEVSHI SENGHANI
|64 C/B
|MEN
|Group A Winner
|JOHN MUSIIMENTA
|71 C/B
|Runner Up
|PETER TUMUSIIME
|71
|Group B Winner
|DAVID ODIAMA
|68 C/B
|Runner Up
|RINO KITIMBO
|68 C/B
|Group C Winner
|HANNINGTON MULUMBA
|65
|Runner Up
|TUSHAR DOSHI
|66
|LADIES
|Group A Winner
|LYDIA MUTESI
|72
|Runner Up
|JENINA NASIMOLO
|76
|Group B Winner
|CONNIE NSHEMEREIRWE
|64
|Runner Up
|KARUNGI HASIFAH
|71
|SENIORS
|Senior Winner Men
|DENIS TINDYEBWA
|68
|Senior Winner Ladies
|EDRAE KAGOMBE
|71
|Guest Winner
|ISAAC MARIERA
|67