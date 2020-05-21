Security ready to enforce wearing of face masks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Security Taskforce has said they are ready to enforce the presidential directive on wearing the right quality of face masks.

Speaking on Thursday at the Uganda Media Centre during the daily security briefing, Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson called upon all those who have been allowed to resume operations to prepare to have the right masks in order not to be inconvenienced by security personnel at roadblocks.

On Tuesday, President said that private cars will be allowed to move starting May 26 while restrictions on public transport will be relaxed on June 4. He also said Ugandans can get face masks on their own provided they are the right quality.

Public and private transport means have been under lockdown since late March and early April respectively when President Yoweri Museveni put in place measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Karemire called upon the public not to become complacent but keep on implementing the directives so far given like washing hands, social distancing among others.

“We have not found a curative medicine for this pandemic; let’s keep on these preventive measures to avoid contracting this disease. Everyone has been very vigilant talking about truck drivers from the region, that same vigilance we would want for every Ugandan who seems to undermine our interventions,” Karemire said.

Polly Namaye, the deputy police spokesperson said police together with other sister security agencies can enforce the directive on masks despite an increase in the number of people who will be resuming work after more than two months of lockdown.

Many people are expected to leave their homes following the lifting of the ban on private transport by President Museveni early this week.

Namaye also clarified that the circular issued yesterday by the police didn’t in any way try to amend the directives of the president but rather was intended for internal communication.

“It’s not possible to revisit the directives of the president, we have not done it and we can’t do it, we regret the miscommunication,” Namaye said.

URN