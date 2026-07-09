Security experts find major gaps in Among investigations

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Fifty-three days after security agencies launched a high-profile money laundering investigation, security experts say fundamental procedural mistakes may have fatally undermined the case, potentially exposing the government to costly legal challenges even if the matter proceeds to trial.

The experts argue that investigators departed from established procedures for handling money laundering cases by seizing assets before obtaining court orders to restrain them and before securing a conviction linking the property to proceeds of crime. They say the approach risks rendering key evidence vulnerable to legal challenge and could leave the state liable for compensation if the affected parties successfully sue for violation of their rights.

The investigation, which targets former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, began on May 16, 2026. Since then, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), forensic specialists and Defence Intelligence operatives have searched properties linked to Among in Nakasero, Kigo, Ntinda and Bukedea. They also seized six vehicles, including her Rolls-Royce.

A retired senior CID detective who served during the tenure of Grace Akullo and private investigator Fred Egesa, both specialists in money laundering and corruption investigations, told Uganda Radio Network that the investigation was marred by serious procedural defects.

They warned that the manner in which the probe was conducted could expose the government to expensive lawsuits should Among or her children challenge the handling of the case. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the retired detective explained that money laundering investigations are derivative in nature and are built on predicate offences such as theft, robbery, fraud or burglary.

He said investigators must first establish that assets were acquired using proceeds of crime before seeking to recover them.

“The proper procedure is to begin with asset tracing. Upon confirming ownership of a company, building or vehicles, investigators should seek a court restraining order to prevent the disposal of identified assets.

The money laundering case is then presented in court, and upon conviction, asset recovery is pursued,” he said. According to the detective, investigators reversed the legally accepted sequence. “All the required procedures were ignored. They did at the beginning what should have been done at the end. The standard money laundering investigation process is asset tracing, freezing, prosecution and recovery,” he said.

He argued that assets cannot legally be confiscated before a court determines that they are proceeds of crime.

“Given her position, I doubt she wants to be in conflict with government. But you cannot confiscate assets without a court conviction establishing that they are proceeds of crime. In this instance, however, the process began with confiscation. If you seize someone’s property without convincing court that it’s proceeds of crime, you give them grounds to sue government. And if they win for violation of their rights, the financial hit to government can be huge,” he added.

The retired detective also questioned the decision to keep Among’s seized vehicles at Naguru Police Forensic Services, arguing that the facility lacks the technical capacity to maintain or assess high-value vehicles. He said confiscated assets awaiting court determination should instead be placed under the custody of an independent institution with the expertise to preserve them. “What are they going to do with that vehicle? If the issue is identification of the type and specifications, the Ministry of Works should provide a chief government engineer, not forensic officers. They lack that expertise. Forensics only handle paper trails. Do they even know how to establish the market value of a Rolls-Royce for Uganda Police?” he asked.

According to him, the transfer of the vehicles to Naguru should only have been for secure storage and not for technical examination. He argued that police cannot simultaneously act as investigators, custodians and expert witnesses in complex economic crime cases. Fred Egesa agreed with the retired detective’s assessment, saying the investigation appeared hurried and poorly planned for a matter involving a senior political figure.

“Where politics is involved, you must be conscious of public perception. You can’t just go after Among first. She is a political figure with a following. Right now she is almost vindicated of fraud, not because of innocence or guilt, but because of the high-handed and vindictive way the investigations began,” Egesa said.

He said investigators should have first built the case by pursuing officials directly responsible for managing parliamentary funds before moving to those suspected of benefiting from the alleged proceeds.

“What they have done now is the right thing. Audit and charge, and let those who had custody of the money lead you to the end user. Not charge and then audit. Anita was not the accounting officer, so there was no way she would be the first person to be targeted,” Egesa said.

Last week, seven parliamentary officials, including Chris Obore Ariko, Director of Communications and Public Affairs; Daniel Adilo, Director of Human Resource; Leonard Okema, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker; Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Research Officer; Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, Principal Protocol Officer; and Capacity Development Officer Vincent Otebata, were arrested, charged before the Anti-Corruption Court and remanded to Luzira Prison on offences including corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and causing financial loss in connection with the alleged mismanagement of Shs37 billion.

The experts maintained that Uganda has investigators capable of conducting professionally sound financial crime investigations but alleged that this particular case was structured to advance political objectives rather than follow established investigative practice.

They argued that the alleged procedural weaknesses could explain the repeated postponement of Among’s expected court appearance as investigators seek to address gaps in the case file.

They warned that unless those shortcomings are rectified, the prosecution risks presenting a weak case that could ultimately damage the credibility of the state.