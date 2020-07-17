Sebaggala seeks People Power support in quest for political comeback

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Kampala city mayor Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Sebaggala has quit the National Resistance Movement-NRM party and joined People Power, a pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Sebaggala, a former member of the Democratic Party today returned forms to the People Power pressure group seeking endorsement to contest for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor. He says he considered a comeback to offer his experience in supporting programmes to eradicate poverty and unemployment among the youths in the capital.

Sebaggala joined President Yoweri Museveni in 2012 as his advisor on special duties. However, he says he has since tendered in his resignation to the President in pursuit for what he referred to as an opportunity for bigger national service to Ugandans.

While at the Kamwokya based People Power secretariat, Sebaggala told journalists that he has great trust in the leader of the People Power pressure group whom he claims to have groomed and trained in politics.

The seasoned politician came to the limelight in the late 90s’ when he won the race for the mayor of Kampala beating Wasswa Biriggwa and incumbent Christopher Yiga. However, he did not complete his term of office after his arrest in the United States of America on charges of making false statements, bank fraud and transporting altered securities.

To many Ugandans, after crisscrossing from several political parties and settling in the NRM, Sebaggala was due for retirement. However, Sebaggala says that politicians don’t retire, they only take a rest and return whenever necessary to offer leadership.

Sebaggala also defended his family’s role in the politics of Kampala. According to him, the family has been in politics for less than 60 years yet great democracies world over have families that have been in national political positions for over 100 years.

URN