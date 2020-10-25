Schools in Arua reopen without inspection

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than ten government and private schools in Arua district have reopened without inspection.

The Ministry of Education and Sports embarked on inspecting all educational institutions across the country to gauge their readiness and ability to implement the Covid-19 standard operating procedures before they reopen.

The ministry also developed a checklist from the SOPs that all schools need to implement.

The measures include the ability to maintain a population of 15 students and 10 pupils in a classroom, learners should sit two meters away from each other and every learner will be mandated to wear a mask during lessons. All classrooms must have good ventilation.

Others were putting in place several hand washing stations preferably at the entrance of every classroom and at points of entry. They must have temperature guns to enable them to screen learners and teachers.

However in Arua, some schools especially in the central division, former Manibe, Adumi and Logiri sub counties, they reopened and have not adhered to the guidelines.

Some of the school administrators say that they were prepared to reopen but the inspectors have since failed to show up.

Santos Kenyi, the headteacher of Bridge International Schools said learning had to go on for the 18 P7 candidates as they wait for the inspectors.

At Oreku Primary School, the pupils resumed their studies despite the school not adhering to the SOPs. During the inspection exercise, the school scored only 48 percent.

Ronald Drani, the senior education officer Arua has warned school administrators against reopening without inspection and clearance. He noted that several schools are yet to be re-inspected after failing to meet the basic minimum standards.

He attributed the delays in inspection to inadequate manpower. He explains that only three staff from the education department are carrying out the inspection exercise in the whole district.

URN