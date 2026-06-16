Lukwago family condemns violent arrest

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The family of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has condemned what it describes as a violent and illegal arrest by security agencies, accusing operatives of storming his home and taking him away without a warrant. The family says Lukwago’s whereabouts remain unknown, alleging that security personnel forced their way into his residence in Wakaliga, Lubaga Division, Kampala, before escorting him into an unmarked vehicle.

A family member, who requested anonymity, said the operation was terrifying, accusing soldiers of jumping over the fence and holding occupants at gunpoint while demanding to know Lukwago’s whereabouts. “The soldiers were jumping over the fence and holding everyone at gunpoint, demanding to know the former Lord Mayor’s whereabouts,” the family member said.

The family member alleged that security personnel forced their way into the house, confiscated phones, and assaulted family members during the operation. “We were inside the rooms when soldiers jumped into the compound and forced their way in. They started beating everyone, asking for the Lord Mayor. Everyone was slapped. The Lord Mayor came down from his room, and Nalongo was slapped as she resisted his arrest, asking for the warrant, and our phones were confiscated,” the family member said.

The family says they suspect the arrest is linked to Lukwago’s role as lead defence counsel for Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale in an ongoing treason and national security case, particularly efforts to serve CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba with court documents. Medard Lubega Ssegona, a close family friend and lawyer at Lukwago Advocates, who visited the home shortly after the arrest, condemned the incident, saying it targets those defending Besigye’s rights.

Before the arrest, Lukwago told URN that security personnel had surrounded his home as he prepared to take his children to school. He said he saw two vehicles and drones outside his residence, with plainclothes officers and uniformed personnel stationed nearby, while others blocked his gate.”I was also stunned to wake up and find two minibuses, commonly known as ‘drones,’ outside my gate. There are people in civilian clothes and others in army uniforms all over the place. I can’t get out of the house,” Lukwago said. He said he had not been contacted by any security agency and did not know the reason for the deployment.

“I don’t know why they are here and what they are looking for. I haven’t spoken to them, and they haven’t spoken to us either,” Lukwago added. Police and the army have not stated the deployment at Lukwago’s home. Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told journalists at Naguru Police Headquarters that he was not aware of the alleged arrest of Lukwago.

However, CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted on X that he had “captured a FOOL and taken him to the basement. This one will learn Kiswahili.” Muhoozi did not identify the person he was referring to, and it was not immediately clear whether the post was linked to Lukwago’s arrest. The incident comes as Besigye’s legal team continues efforts to serve Muhoozi, Col Peter Ahimbisibwe, and Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhanga with High Court documents over alleged social media threats.On Thursday, Justice Emmanuel Baguma gave Muhoozi seven days to respond to a petition filed by Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale. Lukwago confirmed on Friday that the Attorney General had been served, but Muhoozi and the two military officers were yet to receive the documents.