Saudi Arabia won’t allow attacks on Iran from its territory: crown prince

The Independent January 29, 2026 WORLD

Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH | Xinhua |  Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Tuesday assured Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that the kingdom will not allow its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince said during a phone call that the kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions or attacks against Iran by any party, regardless of the direction.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position of respecting Iran’s sovereignty, stressing the kingdom’s support for resolving differences through dialogue to enhance security and stability in the region.

For his part, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s stance and praised the crown prince’s role in promoting regional security and stability. ■

