Sanitation crisis grips malembo landing site as latrines fill up

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 3,000 residents of Malembo landing site in Kyesiiga Sub-county, Masaka District, are living in fear due to worsening sanitation conditions, following the collapse of the area’s only two pit latrines. The community is grappling with open defecation and use of nearby bushes, as human waste becomes increasingly visible across the landing site, accompanied by an overwhelming stench and swarms of flies.

Molly Nakawoza, a resident, says the two public latrines were filled up earlier this year, and with no alternatives in place, locals have been forced to relieve themselves in the open. “We’re worried about outbreaks of waterborne diseases because human waste is now openly disposed of everywhere on the landing site,” Nakawoza said.

Francis Ssenkindu, a fisherman, says residents are resorting to bushes for defecation, as the filled-up latrines pose a health risk on their own. He explains that efforts to dig shallow latrines were halted by local authorities, citing fears of contaminating Lake Victoria, yet no sustainable solutions have been provided. “We’ve repeatedly appealed to leaders for help, but nothing has come out of it. That’s why we’ve been left with no choice but to use the bushes,” Ssenkindu said.

Frank Lwenganyi, another resident, says the situation is worsening during the current rainy season, with contaminated runoff draining directly into the lake. He also decried the absence of reliable health services in the area. “There are no health facilities, and yet the rain is worsening the problem.

Contaminated water is entering the lake, and leaders have not helped us,” Lwenganyi said, urging the district to send a pit emptier to de-sludge the filled latrines.

Alex Kakiga, the Kyesiiga Sub-county councillor for Malembo and Kitunga parishes, admits that local government lacks the financial resources to address the crisis. He says the matter was reported to Masaka District in February, but they are still awaiting intervention.

In response, Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto, the Masaka District Chairperson, urged residents to be patient, saying the issue will be addressed in the next financial year. “We have plans to construct two new waterborne latrines at the landing site, which will provide a lasting solution,” Lukyamuzi said.

