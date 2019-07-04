Samuel Eto’o praises Uganda cranes performance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four-time African Player of the Year Award winner and ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has praised Uganda Cranes good performance at the on-going 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Cranes are the only team from the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region that have qualified for the last 16 stage in the tournament. The likes of Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi all failed to go past the group stage.

Eto’o told URN on Wednesday that he is impressed with Uganda’s style of play and maturity on the pitch. “The Ugandan team has really improved and I like the way they work together as a team,” added the former star.

He however noted that they need to start utilizing the many chances they create. “In football the goals matter a lot and now they are going to the knockout stage where goals will surely count,” noted Eto.

The former Cameroon international said he is impressed with the level of football at the tournament where some teams that have not played at the tournament before like Madagascar have made it to the knock out stage.

Eto’o is among the seven legends selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as ambassadors for the 2019 AFCON. The others are; Mahmoud El Khateeb (Egypt), Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba (Both Côte d’Ivoire), Rabah Madjer (Algeria), Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal).

URN