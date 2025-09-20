Salvador brings Africa Laughs Season 7 back to Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Idringi, better known as Salvador, could not hold back his emotions on Thursday as he announced the return of his flagship comedy festival, Africa Laughs. Season 7 of the show is set for October 25 at the Kingdom Kampala parking lot, promising a night of big laughs, music, and memories.

“I’m super excited,” Salvador said, his voice cracking as he reflected on the journey. “The lineup is incredible. You’re in for a treat, and I am promising you magic. I’ll be performing for over an hour myself. This year I deliberately made the Ugandan lineup even bigger, because I want to show you that Ugandan comedy is on an international level.”

The announcement took place at the I&M Bank Atrium in Kingdom Kampala fittingly, the same venue that will transform into an open-air comedy arena in just over a month. The bank, known for its support of arts and culture, was unveiled as the lead sponsor of Africa Laughs Season 7.

Launched in 2013, Africa Laughs has grown into one of Uganda’s most sought-after comedy festivals, a space where homegrown talent rubs shoulders with some of the continent’s biggest names. This year’s cast underscores that reputation. From abroad, audiences can expect Basket Mouth from Nigeria, Kenya’s Eric Omondi, South Africa’s Mpho Popps and Celeste Ntuli, and South Sudan’s Akau Jambo. Uganda’s lineup reads like a who’s who of local comedy — Salvador himself, Anne Kansiime, Dr. Hillary Okello, Emmah Napoleon, Madrat & Chiko, Pablo, and Ronnie McVex, among others.

The entertainment will not stop at comedy. Legendary musicians Jose Chameleone and Juliana Kanyomozi will take the stage, joined by Janzi Band and DJ Moustey. The fusion of comedy and music has long been a hallmark of Africa Laughs, giving it a festival feel that appeals to wider audiences.

This season, however, carries a personal touch. Salvador dedicated the show to his late friends Rajiv Ruparelia and Cedric Babu, crediting them for shaping his growth both on and off the stage.

For I&M Bank, the sponsorship is about more than branding.

“I&M Bank is a bank that goes beyond financial services. We invest in experiences that truly enrich lives. Salvador has been our loyal customer, and he’s proved to be one of the biggest comedy talents on the continent. Therefore, supporting Africa Laughs is a natural partnership, because it allows us stand with our star, as well as our customers, in moments of celebration, connection, and pride,” said Annette Nakiyaga, the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Other sponsors rallying behind the show include Pepsi, Aquafina, MTN MoMo, Euro Gold, Fenon Records, Uganda Airlines, Arcadia Suites, CHINT Uganda, Virah Forex Bureau, Victoria University, and Kingdom Kampala.

Tickets are already on sale. Early bird general admission is priced at Shs 80,000, while silver tickets go for Shs 200,000. A gold table of eight is available for Shs 3 million, with platinum tables going for Shs 8 million.

For Salvador, the festival is more than just a comedy show; it is a statement about Uganda’s place in Africa’s entertainment landscape. “I’ll be performing for over an hour myself,” he said with a grin. “You’re in for a treat. I am promising you magic.”