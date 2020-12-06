Salim Saleh rallies private sector to turn Gulu into international market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | General Salim Saleh, the National coordinator for Operation Wealth Creation has rallied support from the private sector to attract investment in Gulu to meet international market standards.

Saleh told Uganda Radio Network on Saturday in an interview that Gulu city is best suited for an international market which the private sector and the business community can take advantage of.

He says government is committed to provide support to develop trade and marketing in Northern Uganda with focus on Gulu city for linkages to the outside world.

He equally urged farmers to concentrate in value addition of their products to maximize profits for improving household income and addressing poverty.

However, Timothy Okee, the private sector representative for Gulu says the businesses can grow from small scale to industrialization but noted that insufficient power in the region is a deterrent factor.

He also asked government for special financial support for the business community in Gulu who have lost businesses in the long turmoil of civil strife between the LRA and government forces.

Okee explained that support to the business community will absorb more people into employment to tackle unemployment in the country.

However, with USMID funding, Gulu had rapidly transformed from a municipality to acquire a city status and the ongoing development of a logistics hub will improve the international image of the city.

Edward Kiwanuka, the Gulu city town clerk has urged the people to take advantage of such facilities for investments and equally called on investors to attract development in the city.

******

URN