SafeBoda launches business transport solution for SMEs and corporates



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SafeBoda has today (March 26) launched a new business-focused transport solution aimed at helping companies streamline employee mobility, deliveries and expense management, as the Ugandan-founded ride-hailing firm expands deeper into enterprise services.

The company said in a media release the newly introduced B2B platform will enable small and medium enterprises and corporates to manage transport requests, allocate funds and monitor spending through a centralized digital portal, in a move expected to improve accountability and operational efficiency.

Businesses using the system will be able to issue rides for staff, coordinate deliveries and purchase airtime and data directly, while tracking expenditures in real time. The platform also allows firms to book vehicles for half-day or full-day use, offering flexible transport options for corporate clients.

SafeBoda said the product is already being used by more than 200 companies across Uganda, signaling growing demand for structured and reliable transport solutions in the private sector.

Chief Executive Rob Sanford said the launch reflects the company’s broader ambition to simplify business operations across Africa.

“We are creating solutions for Africa that simplify everyday business challenges, enabling companies to focus on their growth priorities,” he said, adding that the platform is designed to help businesses operate “smarter, faster and more securely.”

Angella Nansamba, B2B lead at SafeBoda, said the portal was built with a focus on transparency and ease of use, noting that companies can seamlessly manage transport logistics and track expenses in one place.

The launch comes as SafeBoda continues to evolve from a motorcycle ride-hailing service into a multi-service platform.

Founded in Uganda in 2014, the company started by addressing safety concerns in the country’s largely informal boda boda industry, introducing trained riders, helmets and digital tracking to improve passenger security.

Since then, it has expanded its offerings to include deliveries, payments and more recently car-hailing services, positioning itself as a “super app” in East Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.

Industry observers say the move into business transport solutions reflects a wider trend among African mobility startups seeking to diversify revenue streams and tap into corporate demand for efficient logistics and financial management tools.

With businesses increasingly prioritizing cost control and accountability, SafeBoda’s latest product signals a shift toward integrated platforms that combine transport, payments and enterprise services under one system.