Sadolin Uganda trains painters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov. 08, Sadolin Paint Uganda hosted 200 painters to a workshop in Kampala to equip their painting skills. The one day training saw the painters awarded certificates of training for their participation and painting tools in giveaways such as brushes, paint and mobile phones.

Sadolin Project Manager, Matia Ssebiranda, said Sadolin brand aims to enrich the lives and skills of painters in Uganda who play a key role in the building and construction industry.

“Part of our commitment as a brand is to inspire and enhance the skills of painters regardless of type and skill level,” he said adding, “There has been a lot of growth in the industry which in turn calls for professional painters.”

Rogers Sentongo, one of the painters from Zana with 12 years of experience, commended Sadolin’s initiative saying he gained practical experience and the opportunity to test and use the Sadolin paint.