U.S records first emphatic World Cup victory in 96 years

LOS ANGELES | Xinhua & TASS | The United States recorded its first emphatic victory at a FIFA World Cup since the 1930 tournament.

As TASS reported earlier, the Americans opened their home World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Prior to that, the United States had achieved victories by a margin of at least three goals only twice in the tournament’s history. Both came at the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when the Americans defeated Belgium and Paraguay 3-0 in the group stage.

Folarin Balogun’s brace and the tournament’s first own goal lifted co-host the United States to a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the Group D opener of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

After a star-studded pre-match ceremony at the Los Angeles Stadium, the U.S. pressed high against Paraguay, who returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

A dream start came seven minutes in, when Weston McKennie’s pass was deflected by Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla into his own net for the tournament’s first own goal.

Balogun thought he had doubled the lead in the 28th minute, only for the effort to be ruled offside. He struck again three minutes later, finishing after a fine run and cross from Christian Pulisic to make it 2-0.

Just before halftime, Malik Tillman’s through ball found Balogun, who beat two defenders and slotted into the top-left corner to complete his brace.

Paraguay regained momentum early in the second half, creating several threats, but only managed a consolation goal from Mauricio in the 73rd minute, before Giovanni Reyna scored a last minute goal to seal a 4-1 win.

Australia and Türkiye will play the other Group D match in Vancouver on Saturday. and The United States will face Australia in the next match on June 19.