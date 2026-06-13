Rwanda unveils 2026/27 budget prioritizing agriculture, economic stability

KIGALI | Xinhua | Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Yusuf Murangwa has unveiled the national budget for the fiscal year 2026/27 beginning on July 1, with estimated resources projected at nearly 7.8 trillion Rwandan francs (about 5.3 billion U.S. dollars), prioritizing agriculture, jobs, and economic stability.

Presenting the budget in Parliament on Thursday in the capital Kigali, Murangwa said next fiscal year’s budget increased by 12 percent compared to the revised 2025/26 budget of 6.95 trillion Rwandan francs.

He said domestic revenue is projected at 5.27 trillion Rwandan francs, foreign grants are expected to reach 548.3 billion Rwandan francs, while external loans are 1.97 trillion Rwandan francs.

“This budget reflects the realities of a challenging global environment while staying focused on what matters most, including boosting agriculture, creating jobs, and building a resilient economy,” Murangwa said.

He added that the government has prioritized agriculture inputs and irrigation, continued investment in infrastructure and energy, and made room to protect the most vulnerable people.

“The goal is to accelerate implementation of our development programs without compromising macroeconomic stability,” he said.

According to the ministry, 63 percent of the budget has been allocated to economic transformation.

Funding will accelerate inclusive growth in agriculture, expand access to electricity and water, while additional resources will support climate resilience, local manufacturing, and export growth, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 22 percent of the budget will be used in social transformation to improve healthcare quality and education outcomes, as well as enhance disaster management programs.

Rwanda’s economy remained resilient, achieving a robust growth rate of 9.4 percent in 2025, exceeding the previously projected 7 percent, according to the ministry. ■