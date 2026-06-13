MTN returns to UPGA after 18 years with Pro Tee sponsorship

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | MTN Uganda are back to sponsoring the Uganda Professional Golfers Association, bringing back memories from 2006-2008 when they supported monthly mugs.

MTN has unveiled a quarterly sponsorship for the professional golfers under their body, UPGA, at East Africa’s oldest golf facility, Entebbe Club. Dubbed the MTN Pro Tees Series, it will have the pros play their first round on June 16-19 alongside the club’s quarterly tee with a prize kitty of sh15 million at stake. Pros who make the cut garner points leading to the crowning of the Order of Merit come December.

“By involving the professionals, we are elevating the game of golf. We have the community in Entebbe grow. We must empower the professional and allow them to grow to another level,” said Justina Icabala, MTN Segment manager.

In 2006-2008, MTN was sponsor of the monthly mugs at Uganda Golf Club with a monthly kitty of sh3 million. The Grand Mug of Mugs then had a grand prize of 20 million.

In September between the 18th and 20th, the Pros will be battling for a prize of sh20 million with the December Grand Pro Tee finale of sh30 million crowning the Order of Merit.

The new sponsorship comes as a build-up to the much anticipated Uganda Pro Open due in September at the Uganda Golf Club.

“MTN and Entebbe Club are offering the Pros that platform to compete domestically and across the region,” Serwano Walusimbi, the club’s captain stated.

The UPGA Chairman Davis Kato, hailed the sponsorship from MTN

“As professionals in golf , we have been struggling to have events locally. MTN is a much welcome and a Big thank you for this sponsorship. It will surely improve our skill set, ensure consistency and offer a practice platform for regional and international events.@